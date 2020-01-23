Sudan: SUNA Interviews Chadian Minister of Trade

interview

Khartoum — Sudan and Chad are linked with deep-rooted relations and strong bonds of history, geography, culture and social ties. The two neighboring countries. have remained representing an integrated cultural, historical and geographical depth throughout history.

The Sudanese-Chadian relations express common goals, principles, values and aspirations of the two sisterly peoples as the two countries maintain non-stop popular and diplomatic communication and interaction to achieve the common benefits and interests.

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk to Chad, accompanied by a high-level delegation, SUNA conducted on the fringes of the visit a brief interview with Chadian Minister of Trade, Investment and Private Sector Promotion Ms. Ashta Gabriel who shed lights on the relations between the two countries. Following are excerpts from the interview:-

* Your Excellency the minister, what do you say on the relations between the two countries?

- The relations between the two countries are distinguished and witness continuous progress and we do our best to develop them more and more.

*How do you evaluate the commercial cooperation between the two countries?

-We hope to improve the commercial cooperation between the two countries specially, we have common borders that could facilitate trade exchanges, particularily border trade for the benefit of the two peoples.

*Would your Excellency tell us on the outcome of your meeting with the Sudanese Minister of Industry and Trade, Madani Abbas Madani.

- We discussed all aspects related to trade cooperation and ways and means for promoting it. The meeting was positive and constructive.

*Is there a will for implementation of what had been agreed upon during the visit paid by Dr. Hamdouk to Ndjamena recently?

- Yes, Chad and Sudan have strong will to implement the agreements reached between them during the visit of friendship and cooperation of Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk and the accompanying delegation to Ndjamena.

*How do you view the future prospects of the relations between the two countries?

- The relations between the two countries are eternal as they are linked by many strong bonds of culture and affinity. We in Chad endeavour for developing these relations continuously.

*How do you see the visit of the Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Hamadouk?

-The visit found great official and popular welcome and appreciation and had its special impacts and results as the talks between the two sides were constructive and serious and aimed at realizing the interests of the two sisterly countries and peoples.