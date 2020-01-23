Tunisia: President of Republic Pays Tribute to Algerian Activist Jamila Bouhired

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received Wednesday evening at the Carthage Palace great Algerian activist Jamila Bouhired, one of the emblematic figures of the Algerian revolution.

On this occasion, the Head of State decorated Jamila Bouhired with the insignia of Grand Officer of the Order of the Tunisian Republic in recognition of her place and her long struggles for the liberation of Algeria from French colonialism, and for her continued struggle for the defence of freedoms.

Bouhired took part last Monday evening, along with a large group of jurists, politicians, trade unionists and artists, in the opening of the first edition of the resistance and liberation film week, which will continue in Tunisia until January 26, an event organised by the Tunisian Film Library in partnership with the Lebanese Arts Association "Rissalat".