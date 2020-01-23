Gambia: A Future of Exclusion or a Future of Inclusion for the Gambia

22 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Each Gambian is a citizen as well as stakeholder in ownership of the homeland. No one can be deprived of citizenship or ownership of the homeland. All Gambians must therefore live together.

The purpose of setting a commission to guide the constitution building process as well as the truth, reconciliation and reparation process was to facilitate the building of a new nation that would avoid the pitfalls of the past. Unfortunately, hostility is building up in the constitution making process and the transitional arrangement before the CRC and the TRRC complete their work.

Those who want an inclusive society should try to build it on a foundation of truth, justice, tolerance and accommodation. All must recognise truth when it is glaringly before their own eyes. All must be outraged by injustice whenever it raises its ugly head. All must accept not to be judges but commit themselves to due process. All must take note that the future cannot be built unless we face the realities of the past and deal with them in such a just and humane manner that new Gambians will emerge to build a new Gambia that all will be inspired to be a part of.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.