Malawi: Water Board Fraudster Pays K225 000 Fine for Illegal Connection to Escape Jail

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate's Court has fined Clapperton Munthali K225,000 for fraudulently diverting water from the Waterboard pipes to his houses.

The illegal connection cost the board K3.5 million.

Munthali was found guilty of fraudulent appropriation of water, an offence which contravenes Section 298A of the Penal code.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector John Kamphani told the court that Munthali, on March 8, 2018, by-passed water pipes at Area 24, facilitating illegal water usage in seven houses.

Following a tip, a team from Lilongwe Waterboard disconnected the water, leading to Munthali's arrest.

During his court appearance, he denied the charge and the state paraded five witnesses, leading to his being found guilty.

In his mitigation, Munthali prayed for leniency saying he is a first offender and has family and business to look after.

However, Prosecutor Kamphani asked the same court to mete out a meaningful sentence against the accused considering that the water utility body is losing a lot of revenue through illegal connections like what the accused did.

In his determination, First Grade Magistrate Sara Beza bought into the state's plea and handed Munthali a K225,000 fine or a 12-month jail term in default.

He has since paid the fine to escape jail.

Munthali, 48, comes from Mlowe village, Traditional Authority Mwamulowe in Rumphi District.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.