Sudan: West Darfur Sheikhs - 'RSF Militia Must Leave El Geneina'

El Geneina — The leaders, omdas, and sheikhs of the camps for the displaced near El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, demand that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia leave the city and start collecting weapons in the area. They also want the camps protected by the United Nations, the army, or the police.

The local leaders were speaking during their meeting with a delegation of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) led by Mohamed Naji El Asam, that visited El Geneina on Monday.

The delegation met with the local leaders and some of the displaced to identify their needs and the problems they face. Many of the displaced now live temporarily in schools, mosques, or government institutions.

Three weeks ago dozens of displaced living in the camps were killed and at least 40,000 people fled to El Geneina. The High Committee for Managing the West Darfur Crisis reported two weeks ago that the violence was not tribal, but orchestrated by the West Darfur state authorities. It specifically held the governor and the state security committee responsible.

A delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) concluded two weeks ago that the attacks on the two Kerending camps and its surrounding villages were the result of "elements of the deep state achieving their personal interests".

The local leaders explained that they can only return to the camps if their safety can be guaranteed. They say this requires that the RSF militia leave the city, that weapons are collected, and that the UN, the army, or the police guarantee the safety of the camps.

The local leaders demanded that those responsible for the violence be arrested and the victims compensated.

The SPA delegation, local resistance committees, and the professionals association in West Darfur formed a committee to investigate the damage in Kerending camp. The committee will also assess what needs to be done so that the displaced can return to the camp.