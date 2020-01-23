Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism - ENAM, Linguistic Centre Sign MOU

The deal sealed yesterday in Yaounde is intended to enhance the use of the two official languages in the National School of Administration and Magistracy.

The National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) and the Yaounde Pilot Linguistic Centre have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilingualism in the institution that trains senior administrative, judicial and financial State employees. The partnership agreement that spans for one year renewable was signed yesterday February 15, 2017 in Yaounde between the Director General of ENAM, Linus Mendjana Toussaint and the Director of the Yaounde Pilot Linguistic Centre, Brigitte Edibi Fama. Speaking at the event, the Director General of ENAM said the two institutions decided to formalise the agreement in order to promote effective bilingualism among the students and the staff of his institution. He added that "By signing this MoU, we are contributing to building a Cameroon where bilingualism will serve as a driving force for national unity and integration." Mr Toussaint cited the Head of State's speech to the youth wherein he said the two official languages are not just a means of communication but also a tool to consolidate patriotic values and national integration. He outlined measures adopted to promote bilingualism in ENAM such as a weekly bilingualism day and the mandatory production of service notes in English by Francophones and in French by Anglophones. On her part, the Director of the Yaounde Pilot Linguistic Centre stated that the agreement will reinforce oral and written communication in both official languages which are factors of national unity. She assured that the Pilot Linguistic Centre will put at the disposal of ENAM its expertise and know-how of its teaching staff for satisfactory results to be obtained according to their terms of reference. She enjoined other professional institutions of higher learning to emulate the ENAM example in order to render Cameroonians effectively bilingual. The agreement documents prepared in English and French were signed and exchanged by both parties in the presence of the Technical Adviser at the Presidency and Coordinator of the National Bilingual Programme, George Etchu.