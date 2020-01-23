Rwanda: Handball - Police Start Preps Ahead of New Season

23 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

POLICE Handball Club have begun preparations ahead of 2020 national handball league season, which kicks off on February 15.

Head coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana and his 20 players reported to training earlier this week, and do two drills a day at Kimisagara Youth Centre grounds.

The reigning champions will be looking to retain the league title for a third consecutive year, a feat that they previously achieved once between 2014 and 2016.

"Players are responding well to the intensive drills after some time on holidays, we will be ready in time for the new season," Ntabanganyimana said in an interview with Times Sport on Tuesday.

He added: "We are challenging ourselves to win the league title again."

According to the local handball governing body (Ferwahand), there will be organised the National Heroes Day Cup on February 1-2 in Gicumbi District, which will also serve as the preseason tournament.

The law enforcers side go into the 2020 season after a successful 2019 where - on top of the league- they won several titles on local scene before clinching the East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) championship last month.

It was the second time for Police to win the regional tournament following the 2015 triumph.

Full team in training

Norbert Duteteriwacu (captain), Theophile Niyigaba, Gaston Kanyandekwe, Philippe Siboniyo, Euphta Kubahoniyesu, Jean d'Amour Ntamugabumwe, Habimana Jean Patiste, Patrick Turambane, Jean Dedie Ntambara, Fidele Hagenimana and Alex Nyimiyimana.

Others are; Emmanuel Murwananshyaka, Zacharie Tuyishime, Felix Mukunzi, Tyrus Agunda, Blax Nkengurutse, Viateur Rwamanywa, Jackson Uwimana, Samuel Bananimana and Gilbert Mutuyimana.

