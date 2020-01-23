Malawi: Court to Rule On Malawi Presidential Poll Between January 27 to February 3

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal registrar Agnes Patemba says the Constitutional Court ruling on the landmark election case will be delivered between January 27 and February 3, 2020.

A panel of five judges comprising Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Mike Tembo, Redson Kapindu and Healey Potani set to deliver ruling

Patemba dismissed reports in various social media platforms which claim the Constitutional Court's five judges will deliver the judgement on January 27.

"The judges are still working on the ruling. But the ruling will be delivered within the prescribed 45 day window. It will be delivered any day between January 27 and February 3, 2020."

However, some analysts say the court ruling will not solve the current political impasse which threatens the country's already fragile economy.

Political commentator Humphrey Mvula said there is need for a political solution to the political deadlock.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM moves to hammer a political solution can only be done after the election case verdict.

The testimonies, during the hearing, challenged the credibility of the May elections that saw President Mutharika narrowly secure a second term with 38.5 percent of the vote.

Runner-up Lazarus Chakwera alleges he was robbed of victory in the ballot, which he lost by just 159,000 votes.

If judges uphold the fraud allegations, fresh polls could be called within a matter of days.

The Constitution Court ruling will be subject to appeal at the Supreme Court of Malawi.

