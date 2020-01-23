Africa: USAID Announces Up to $130 Million to Accelerate Reductions in Maternal, Newborn, and Child Deaths

press release

On December 27 and December 31, 2019, the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the first two in a series of global health awards to accelerate reductions in maternal, newborn, and child mortality and morbidity in high-burden countries.

These two awards- collectively valued at up to $130 million, subject to annual appropriations- fall under the MOMENTUM suite of projects, which aims to increase the capacity of host-government institutions and local non-governmental organizations to introduce, deliver, scale-up, and sustain the use of evidence-based, high-quality maternal, reproductive, newborn, and child health care and voluntary family planning.

MOMENTUM is a suite of awards, each with a specific focus area, that together can provide a comprehensive, flexible package of financing and technical assistance to help our partners overcome unique health challenges and progress towards accountable, affordable, accessible, reliable, and self-reliant health care.

MOMENTUM 2A, the first award in this suite, will support the Journey to Self-Reliance by (1) providing targeted technical assistance and capacity-development to USAID's Missions, partner governments, and local organizations; and, (2) contributing to global technical leadership and policy dialogue on improving measurable outcomes for maternal, reproductive, newborn, and child health and voluntary family planning.

MOMENTUM 2A is a five-year award of up to $100 million implemented by Jhpiego Corporation and 12 sub-partners: Save the Children, Johns Hopkins University International Vaccine Access Center, The Manoff Group, Quicksand, Matchboxology, BAO Systems, Avenir Health, McKinsey and Company, PACT, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Christian Connections for International Health, and Ubora Quality Institute.

MOMENTUM 2C, the second award in this suite, focuses on monitoring and evaluation; knowledge-management; and communicating learning, data, and impact. This project will support the entire portfolio of MOMENTUM awards and tell a cohesive story of the impact of USAID's investments on maternal, newborn, reproductive, and child health and voluntary family planning at the global and country levels. MOMENTUM 2C is also a five-year award, of up to $30 million, implemented by the Population Reference Bureau and two sub-partners: John Snow, Incorporated, Research and Training Institute; and Ariadne Labs.

USAID expects to make additional MOMENTUM awards in early 2020.