Khartoum — The government condemned in a statement issued Wednesday the attacks on unarmed Sudanese civilians in villages around Abyei area, which claimed the lives of a number of citizens of the area, stressing that it will not allow the continuation of like such bloody attacks in any part of Sudan.

The government reiterated its condemnation of the attacks on unarmed civilians, reprisals from any party, and escalation and tribal incitement that will only lead to more tension and violence.