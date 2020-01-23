Sudan: Garri Free Area' Director Urges Unification of Investment and Free Zones Acts

Khartoum — The Director of the Garri Free Area Abdel Hafeez El-Jak has called for the unification of the Investment and Free Zones Laws into a single law, suggesting that the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO) should belong to the Ministry of Industry and Trade as a technical body for measuring quality. El-Jak reviewed, in a working paper entitled (The Role of Industry in Free Zones and Markets) presented on Wednesday within the activities accompanying the 37th session of the Khartoum International Exhibition, the problems of industrialization within the free zones including conceptual deficiencies and the culture of free zones within the state system and the weakness of internal and external promotion to attract investment, in addition to the overlapping and dualism of investment laws. He criticized the lack of a stable foreign exchange policy, not involving free zones and free markets in the central bank's fiscal and monetary policies and the imposition of taxes and fees, which limits investment besides the fluctuation of electricity and water supply, the lack of trained manpower and the lack of a motivating policy for the exporter. El-jack revealed the development in the Garri area, mainly its linkage with the main port via the railway and electronic connectivity with all offices of the free zone; besides applying the electronic payment system and the single-window system in all transactions in the Garri Free Area.