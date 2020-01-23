Sudan: Garri Free Area' Director Urges Unification of Investment and Free Zones Acts

22 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Director of the Garri Free Area Abdel Hafeez El-Jak has called for the unification of the Investment and Free Zones Laws into a single law, suggesting that the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO) should belong to the Ministry of Industry and Trade as a technical body for measuring quality. El-Jak reviewed, in a working paper entitled (The Role of Industry in Free Zones and Markets) presented on Wednesday within the activities accompanying the 37th session of the Khartoum International Exhibition, the problems of industrialization within the free zones including conceptual deficiencies and the culture of free zones within the state system and the weakness of internal and external promotion to attract investment, in addition to the overlapping and dualism of investment laws. He criticized the lack of a stable foreign exchange policy, not involving free zones and free markets in the central bank's fiscal and monetary policies and the imposition of taxes and fees, which limits investment besides the fluctuation of electricity and water supply, the lack of trained manpower and the lack of a motivating policy for the exporter. El-jack revealed the development in the Garri area, mainly its linkage with the main port via the railway and electronic connectivity with all offices of the free zone; besides applying the electronic payment system and the single-window system in all transactions in the Garri Free Area.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.