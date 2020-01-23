Sudan: Saudi Arabia Urges Washington Remove Sudan Name From List of Terrorism

Riyadh — The Minister of State for African Countries Affairs in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, met on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the American envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Donald Booth, and the accompanying delegation.

The Saudi Minister of State for African Countries, Ahmed Qattan, stressed the need to remove the name of Sudan from the American list of state sponsors of terrorism, pointing to the positive American statements in this regard.

He pointed out during the meeting to the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan's security and stability and to help achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people, stressing that the Kingdom will always be a partner for the good and interest of the Sudanese brothers.

In this regard, he referred to the efforts of the transitional government in Sudan, stressing the need for coordination and cooperation with all the friendly regional and international countries to prevent the actors obstructing efforts of the transitional period from achieving their goals and harming Sudan and to provide full support to it.