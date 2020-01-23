Sudan: Prosecution for Combating Corruption Investigates With Ali Osman Mohamed Taha

Khartoum — The Prosecution for Combating Corruption Wednesday questioned the leading figure of the former regime, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, on a complaint for violations and encroachment regarding the dealing in the Sports City lands.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports had submitted a petition by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Walaa Al-Boushi, to the Prosecution for Combating Corruption, accusing a number of symbols of the former regime on charges related to violations and encroachments on the Sports City's lands and deduction of part of them for the benefit of organizations, bodies and a university.

It is mentioned that the accused has asked the prosecution to grant him until the next session with the pretext to remember the details of the facts due to the longtime that passed on the facts.