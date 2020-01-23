Sudan: Prosecution for Combating Corruption Investigates With Ali Osman Mohamed Taha

22 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prosecution for Combating Corruption Wednesday questioned the leading figure of the former regime, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, on a complaint for violations and encroachment regarding the dealing in the Sports City lands.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports had submitted a petition by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Walaa Al-Boushi, to the Prosecution for Combating Corruption, accusing a number of symbols of the former regime on charges related to violations and encroachments on the Sports City's lands and deduction of part of them for the benefit of organizations, bodies and a university.

It is mentioned that the accused has asked the prosecution to grant him until the next session with the pretext to remember the details of the facts due to the longtime that passed on the facts.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Corruption
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.