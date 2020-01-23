Sudan: Coordination Between SCOVA and Organizations Discussed

Khartoum — The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Sudanese Council of Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) discussed the situation of registration of the voluntary organizations for the participation in the General Assembly.

The members of the Board of Directors discussed, during the visit of the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Abbas Fadlullah to the council the role of SCOVA in coordination with the Humanitarian Aid Commission in developing the work of voluntary organizations and societies in the country in the coming phase.