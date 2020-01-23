Sudan: UNESCO Chair for School Health Workshop Inaugurated

22 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — UNESCO Chair for School health workshop was held Wednesday at ministry of higher education and scientific research premises organized by Sudan International University in collaboration with federal ministry of health.

The workshop launched its program under the slogan " adaptation of national polices in the field of school health with the third and fourth objectives of the sustainable development goals.

The workshop was attended by Saudi Arabia Kingdom's Embassy Cultural attaché to Khartoum; UNESCO office manager in Khartoum, Pavel Coro and other officials in the field of school health.

One of the workshop speakers' professor Al- Shafa Abel Gadir, urged concerned parties to implement the program relevance to school health to achieve goals so as to be reflected on students' health in particular and the society in general.

For his part Pavel praised the role of the participants, affirming the importance of the school health.

Moreover, he said that they have cooperated with Italy embassy to Khartoum for sending community messages to Eastern Sudan and Darfur in the field of health saying the messages were received with positive response and most of advices included were implemented.

Three working papers were presented to the workshop covering adaptation of national polices on school health with the third goal presented by Dr. Suaad Al Tahir in the field of community medicine.

The second paper on adaptation of school health with the fourth goal presented by Dr. Aiman head of educational department of UNESCO, Khartoum office.

The third working paper on school heath challenges and chances presented by Hayat Mohamed Ibrahim head of school health at federal ministry of health.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

