Sudan: SLP-AF Calls for Reactivation of Armed Collection Mechanism in Darfur

Khartoum — Sudan Liberation Party Authentic Faction (SLP-AF) called on the government to reactivate armed collection mechanism in Darfur.

At time SLP-AF secretary general for Khartoum state Mohamed Hussein Ishak in statement to SUNA warned against lawlessness in Darfur states due to possess of arms in the hands of inhabitants.

He said the defunct regime sought to collect arms but it didn't implement the campaign successfully. He said weapons still in the hands of some inhabitants who are now threatening each other.

He pointed out that the security situation in Darfur requires deterrence laws to demonstrate the rule of law.