Sudan: Minister of Agriculture - Agriculture is the Key Factor in the Country's Economic Revitalization

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Engineer Issa Osman Sharif has affirmed that the agricultural sector was the key outlet for the development of the country's economy, referring to the challenges it faces, representing in the absence of a mechanism links producers with the ministry. During his meeting with the delegation headed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, the Minister of Agriculture complained about the problems of land use and financing, in addition to the existence of parallel institutions for the Ministry of Agriculture that drained huge resources.

Eng. Sharif reviewed his ministry's plan to develop the agricultural sector through the implementation of the programs that focus on women development at the level of localities and activating their role in achieving food security, suggesting finding mechanisms to attract youth to work in the agricultural sector, establishment of a national fund for the agricultural sector and working to rehabilitate Gezira Scheme besides working to add value to agricultural products, reviewing investment laws and working to create partnerships with international organizations, calling for the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to study agricultural investment opportunities.

For his part, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning stressed his ministry's readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture to develop the agricultural sector, considering that the Ministries of Finance and Agriculture are the basis for achieving the strategic goals of the state, pointing to the importance of benefiting from the private sector in the development of the agricultural through the implementation of infrastructure projects to link production areas to consumption and export areas.