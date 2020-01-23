Sudan: Progress Achieved in North Track Negotiations - Dahab

Khartoum — The senior negotiator of Kush Movement in the North Track, Dahab Ibrahim, announced that an agreement was reached in issues of the track that have not been agreed upon in the past sittings of negotiation.

He said in a press statement that the sitting adjourned due to a dispute over the formulation of the issue of returning Halfa Valley immigrants, after agreeing on the general principles of fairness.

The delegation of the government, chaired by the member of the Sovereign Council, and the North Track delegation continued on Wednesday their talks at the negotiation headquarters in Juba.