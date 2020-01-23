Liberia: 'Call Me Names, I Don't Care'

23 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

-- Rep. Youngblood responds to critics on her health

Montserrado County District #9 Representative Munah Pelham has hotly reacted to vulgar insults against her since she daringly challenged Montserrado County Junior Senator Darius Dillon to display his 'high school documents' and obscenely labeled him as a 'rat.'

The House's chairperson on Executive also said last week that her absence from the district incalculably attributed to the unfortunate election of Senator Dillon, but her return has 'locked' any perceived opening in her district, and would definitely be a drawback in Senator Dillon's reelection.

Rep. Youngblood was out of the country for 10 months (February - December 2019), to seek advanced medical treatments in the USA. In a sharp reaction on Monday night on social media, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker said she is not of whatever illness that she has been suspected to have and that, as her critics go on to speak more about her, they might as well include the deadly Ebola virus, she quipped. In a counter statement to many comments on Facebook, she wrote: "Call me names, I don't care. Give me all the horrible illnesses; AIDS, HIV, TB, Cancer in this world, it is up to u. But, u forgot to add Ebola too. All I know I have spoken."

However, Montserrado County Senator Dillon, in response to Representative Youngblood's feisty and rather derisive statements against him, laughed at her remarks but appealed to his followers not to 'attack' her.

"Happy Sunday, folks! I listened to Representative Munah Pelham's "attack" on my person. I laughed it off!! Do not "attack" her, please! Let us continue to thank God for her gradual recovery and safe return."

Regardless of his comment, there is still rain of insults on social media with many saying that Youngblood is suffering from a "variety of sicknesses," describing her body with "foul names." According to Representative Youngblood, she was initially suffering from gastrointestinal issues but, after treatments and further medical checkups, there were more medical problems. Therefore, whilst taking the medical treatments, she said, she also sought the intervention and miracle of God and was gracefully healed.

Also, it may be recalled that prior to her challenge and attack on Senator Dillon, she referred to oppositions characters in her district as 'little, irresponsible, and unprepared politicians.'

"I am happy and grateful to the Almighty God for giving me another chance to be back here, and I also want to use this medium to say thanks to the Liberian people for their prayers and remembering me in my difficulties, especially the people of Montserrado District #9," Rep. Youngblood said.

She said she will never turn the district over to "unprepared, little and irresponsible politicians' who are still living with their parents."

Representative Youngblood is the youngest female lawmaker of 37 years of age, an outspoken member of the CDC and a hard-hitting lawmaker. She was elected in 2011 and reelected in 2017 and holds a Master's Degree from the University of Liberia.

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

