Gambia: Lectures Commence At Basse College

22 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty

The Gambia College's Basse campus is said to have commenced lectures on Monday January 20th 2020, according to information coming from the Upper River Region (URR).

This reporter visited the College on Monday morning to ascertain the facts and spoke to some of the Admin staff on the above subject matter.

Kaddy Fofana, coordinator of the College Campus in Basse said its establishment came as a result of congestion at the Brikama Campus.

"As a result of the congestion at Brikama College, the Basse Campus gives access to people within Regions 5, 6 and part of Region 4. We all know that women's access to tertiary education is a challenge most especially for those who are married. As a result, this led to the establishment of the Basse campus," Ms. Fofana said; that as at now, only two programs are being run at the College.

"Because this is a new establishment, we are running only two of our programs as at now. And they are the Diploma and Advance Diploma in Primary Education. Each of the programs takes the class size of between 50 to 60 students each," she said.

Lamin S.M. Yabo, the Registrar at the College in Basse said lectures should have started last September, but were postponed due to unfinished works.

Bilally Sanneh, a Primary Teachers' Certificate student said the environment at the Basse Campus is conducive to learning and is not congested like the Brikama Campus.

If readers can recall, the foundation stone of the College which was laid in December 2018 in Basse, was completed in December 2019, a year later.

