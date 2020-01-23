Malawi: FDH Boss Mpinganjira Transferred to Blantyre Police Station

Malawi's top banker Thomson Mpinganjira has been transferred to Blantyre police station amid very tight security and boos from people who had gathered outside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira was arrested in the morning after he surrendered to the ACB offices where he was summoned following allegations that he was the key person who attempted to bribe Constitutional Court judges hearing the landmark election case.

The business mogul emerged out of ACB offices on surrounded by Malawi Defence Force soldiers and police and was squeezed in a twin cab vehicle he shared with some soldiers and the police.

The whole episode, from the ACB offices to the vehicle he boarded was done very fast as some onlookers who had gathered outside the ACB offices yelled, jeered and booed Malawi's top banker, the first Malawian to own a bank.

It is expected that he will spend a night at the police station.

The ACB says they are also looking for another person, a public officer in connection with the bribery allegation.