Malawi: FDH Boss Mpinganjira Transferred to Blantyre Police Station

22 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi's top banker Thomson Mpinganjira has been transferred to Blantyre police station amid very tight security and boos from people who had gathered outside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira was arrested in the morning after he surrendered to the ACB offices where he was summoned following allegations that he was the key person who attempted to bribe Constitutional Court judges hearing the landmark election case.

The business mogul emerged out of ACB offices on surrounded by Malawi Defence Force soldiers and police and was squeezed in a twin cab vehicle he shared with some soldiers and the police.

The whole episode, from the ACB offices to the vehicle he boarded was done very fast as some onlookers who had gathered outside the ACB offices yelled, jeered and booed Malawi's top banker, the first Malawian to own a bank.

It is expected that he will spend a night at the police station.

The ACB says they are also looking for another person, a public officer in connection with the bribery allegation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.