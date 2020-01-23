Algeria Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Burkina Faso

22 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Algeria has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks Monday on two localities of the province of Sanmatenga in the North of Burkina Faso, leaving several dead among the civilians and important material damage.

