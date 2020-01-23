Algeria Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Burkina Faso

Algiers — Algeria has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks Monday on two localities of the province of Sanmatenga in the North of Burkina Faso, leaving several dead among the civilians and important material damage.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability