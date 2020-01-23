Togo: Globeleq to Develop Renewable Energy Project in Togo

22 January 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

London — Globeleq, the leading independent power producer in sub-Saharan Africa, has signed a joint development agreement with the Togolese government to develop a utility-scale renewable energy project.

Under the terms of the agreement, Globeleq and the Togolese government intend to develop between 24MW and 30MW of reliable, low cost and 100% renewable energy to support Togo's industrial development policy.

The project could take the form of a pure hydropower plant, a combined hydropower and solar power plant, or a solar power plant with large capacity battery storage.

The development area of the project would be between Kara and Dapaong depending on the technological choice that will be made and will be connected to the Kara-Mango-Dapaong transmission line currently under construction.

The agreement was signed in Lomé on 5 December 2019 and will be developed on a PPP (public-private partnership) model. It is part of the National Development Plan 2018-2022 and is the concrete manifestation of the Government of Togo's desire to increase economic relations with the United Kingdom.

Globeleq CEO Mike Scholey said: "We are delighted to be working with the Togolese government on this innovative project. It will bring new low-carbon power generation to northern Togo and promote development and growth in the region."

The Togolese Minister of Mines and Energy, Dèdèriwè Ably-Bidamon, said, "Togo is resolutely committed to the promotion of renewable energies to ensure its energy independence and guarantee the low prices necessary for the industrial and job-creating policy desired by the President of the Republic. We are delighted to be able to move forward on this path with the support of Globeleq and, through it, of the British government."

About Globeleq Globeleq is a leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of IPPs, generating more than 1,400 MW in 13 locations across 5 countries. With an additional 305 MW in construction and around 2,000 MW of power projects in development Globeleq has a long-term commitment to the power sector in Africa. www.globeleq.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612609/GLobeleq_Logo.jpg

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: PR Newswire

Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.