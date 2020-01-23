Tunisia: Qalb Tounes Calls On Elyes Fakhfakh to Open Up to All Political Forces and Parties Without Exclusion (Statement)

21 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — ty on Tuesday called on the Prime Minister-designate, Elyes Fakhakh, to open up to all political forces and political parties without exclusion, while expressing its dissatisfaction with the way the President of the Republic chose the new PM-designate.

In a statement issued after the meeting of its political bureau, the party stated that it had no initial or personal reservations against the choice of former minister Elyes Fakhfakh to form the government.

The party also called on the PM-designate to "consult all the active forces and parties on the form of government, and to put in place the appropriate programme in order to ensure political and parliamentary support to overcome the challenges and achieve the desired objectives so that Tunisia emerges from its deep economic and social crisis".

On the other hand, the Qalb Tounes Party, represented in Parliament by 38 deputies, expressed "its uneasiness" for the manner adopted by the President of the Republic Kais Saied for the choice of the PM-designate.

"The Head of State did not consult directly with the winning parties in the elections represented in the House of People's Representatives (HPR), and did not rely on the names proposed to form the government, contrary to the methodology approved by him, which are names that won broad agreement, which is not in harmony with the will of the voters and the results of the elections," the party noted in this regard.

The Presidency of the Republic announced on Monday evening that President Kais Saied appointed former minister Elyes Fakhfakh to form the next government within one month non-renewable according to Article 89 of the constitution and will have to propose the composition of the government before the House of People's Representatives (HPR) to gain confidence.

Article 89 of the Constitution gives the President of the Republic the latitude to choose the person he deems most suitable to form a government.

For his part, Fakhfakh said Monday evening after receiving the letter of mandate from the head of state that he would work to make his government "in harmony with the hopes expressed by the Tunisian people during the last elections", indicating that his government "would be composed of a small, harmonious and serious team combining efficiency and political will".

The PM-designate began his consultations by meeting, on Tuesday at the Dhiafa Palace in Carthage, with former Foreign Minister Othman Jarandi, former Ambassador Adel Fekih, former member of the National Constituent Assembly Loubna Jribi and academic Jawhar ben Mubarak.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

