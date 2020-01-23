Malawi: Balaka DC Commends Demonstrating Teachers for Not Using School Learners

District Commissioner (DC) for Balaka Emmanuel Bambe on Tuesday, hailed all teachers in the district for peacefully demonstrating and refraining from using school leaners in the process.

He said it was worrisome that in some areas, school children were at the centre of the demonstrations, a situation which he said fuelled violence against innocent road users and many others.

Bambe made the remarks after he received a petition from teachers in Balaka who matcheddemanding government to pay December salaries to some of theteachers who were removed from the payroll as they did not provide the necessary documents asked by government.

"I share your pain, but let me assure you that as a council we have done all necessities; we have processed and submitted everything to Treasury and the Accountant General has acknowledgedto have received," he said.

The DC said they had already been funded and they were just waiting for the datefrom the Accountant General who will make the payments.

"Let me assure you that all will be fine in the shortest time.Accept that every transition comes with some negative effects, but as the overall controller of Balaka District Council, let me assure you that things have moved already and will normalize soon," he added.

According to Bambe, many of the affected are not to blame, but due to some errors in uploading the information.

Balaka Teachers Union of Malawi Chairperson, Mary Kanyongolo said if they do not receive their dues up to Friday, come Monday they would be on the road again.

"We will not stop demonstrating up until we receive our money.If they fail to honor their promise, on Monday we will be on the road demonstrating again.

"We submitted all the details but we wonder that even though we submitted, we have been removed from the payroll," she said.

Over 55 teachers and 10 health workers are said to have been removed from the government payroll in Balaka following failure to submit National Identity Card details.