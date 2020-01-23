Uganda: Family Disagreements Delay Former Lwengo MP's Burial

The family of the deceased former Lwengo District Woman lawmaker Gertrude Lubega Nakabira has finally come to an understanding and agreed on where to bury her.

Immediately after Nakabira died at Nsambya Hospital last weekend, a group of family members led by her elder son, Jordan Mawejje started making arrangements for her burial at her School Emmanuel Junior Academy Kinoni in Lwengo District, claiming the mother had indicated so in her will. He had also indicated that burial was to take place on Tuesday -something that was protested by the husband Mr Emanuel Lubega and other family members.

The disagreement forced Mr Mawejje to hold the body at A-Plus Funeral home in Kampala, affecting the burial arrangements. A requiem mass that had been planned at Kitovu Cathedral on Tuesday morning was conducted in absence of the deceased's body.

Mr Lubega insists his wife was legally married in Church and has to be buried at their matrimonial home in Kibengo Sembabule District.

Lubega said the children were being driven by selfish interests to grab part of the family estate.

But a crisis meeting by the organising committee of Nakabira's burial attended by Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Vincent Ssempija, Veronica Nanyondo (Bukomansimbi Woman MP), Mr Isaac Ssejoba (Former MP Bukoto Mid-West) and family members, on Tuesday night resolved that the deceased be buried at her matrimonial home.

Mr Mawejje also agreed to the decision and contacted the management of A-Plus Funnel Service to release the body and transport it to Kibengo Village.

Mr Posiano Matovu, one of the people that attended the crisis meeting, thanked MPs who participated in resolving the standoff and Fr John Baptist Kintu, the pastoral coordinator at Kitovu Cathedral who chaired the meeting.

"Honourable Nakabira was never controversial and there was no need of pulling ropes on such a small matter .I thank the children for accepting to hand over the body for burial , I have information that the people transporting the body from Kampala are on their way and we expect them here before 2pm , " Mr Matovu said

Arrangements for another requiem mass to be conducted at the burial venue by the former Masaka Diocese bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, are underway. The ex -legislator is expected to be laid to rest today at 2pm.

Ms Nakabira ,57 ,the first woman member of Parliament for Lwengo District dead on Sunday morning at Nsambya Hospital where she has spent over two months battling with cancer.

Before joining Parliament in 2011, Nakabira 57 had served as teacher in various schools for 29 years. She also served as inspector of schools in Sembabule District elevated to district education officer in the same district.

In 2006, Ms Nakabira attempted to dislodge Sembabule District Woman MP Hanifa Kawooya but was defeated.

When Lwengo District was created in 2010, she chose to cross to her home district.

Due to her teaching background Nakabira always prioritised issues of teachers on the floor of Parliament, including agitating for enhancing their salaries. She's survived by a husband and two sons.