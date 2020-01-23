Zimbabwe: Higher Denomination Notes to Be Introduced Soon - Mthuli Ncube

23 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

A new set of Zimbabwean bank notes ranging from $10 to $50 notes will be introduced in a few months' time to ease cash shortages in Zimbabwe, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube has said.

He made the remarks in one of his media interviews on the sidelines of the 2020 World Economic Forum currently underway in Davos, Switzerland.

"We are injecting cash into the economy electronically in a way that does not contribute to inflation and during the course of the year, we will be introducing higher denomination notes from $10 to $50 notes to make it easy for citizens to transact," he said.

The treasury boss further said government has since signed contracts with companies to ensure maize deliveries were made on time in order to avert hunger in the country.

Ncube also said government has managed to extend an allowance offer of up to $750 to civil servants in a bid to cushion them from the prevailing economic challenges amid intensified efforts to finance climate proofed agriculture in order to avoid future droughts.

"Investors must believe Zimbabwe because we have maintained our word as seen in the continuous decline of month-on-month inflation which currently stands around 16%," he said.

However, economist Doctor Prosper Chitambara warned that the move will increase inflation and further destabilise the economy.

"Whichever way the new notes are introduced, since this is an increase in money supply, it will definitely lead to an increase of inflation which will destabilise the markets," he said.

Owing to the impact of the cash shortages, members of the public have been forced to pay premiums of up to 50% to get their cash from mobile money agents as well as a run-away Zimdollar vs US Dollar parallel market exchange rate currently at 1:23.

The biting cash shortages have also forced Zimbabweans to use electronic transfers and according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's latest statistics, the value of transactions processed electronically increased by 28.5% to close at $30.33 billion in September 2019, up from $23.6 billion registered in August 2019.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.