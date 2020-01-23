Sierra Leone: 'Focus On You Books Not Your Looks'

opinion

-OSCARS Chief Admonishes Female Students

Chief Executive Officer of the OSCARE organization based in Virginia, Washington D C and Maryland all in the United States of America , has urged students of the Methodist Girls High School in Freetown, the Holy Rosary Secondary School in Kenema and the Matora Secondary School for Girls in Magboroka, to take their education seriously because it is the best way to success.

Madam Taiwo Laminatu Sankoh made the admonishment while donating school bags and lunch parks to over one thousand students from different schools in Freetown, Bo, Kenema, Pujehun, Makeni and Magburaka respectively.

"We are a non - political and non-profit making organization based in the U S.Our interest is to complement the effort of government in providing free and quality education for our brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone. This donation came as a result of our contributions and fund raising activities. I want to admonish you all especially the female students to work hard by focusing more on your studies and not your looks. We have got a situation where female students focus more on material things than their education,Our organization will continue to help the vulnerable. I want you all to be very good students and be educated so that you can contribute to the socio-economic development of Sierra Leone," she said.

The organization also donated food items to the Save the Young Girls Foundation based in the Western Rural District town of Waterloo, as part of their humanitarian support to the needy and also donated sanitary pads to the female Correctional Centre in Freetown.

Giving an overview of the categories of students that benefitted from the scheme, OSCARS Legal Representative, Abdul Karim Kamara (ESQ) said an official letter was written to the schools administration.

"In the letter, we told the respective principles to select best behaved students, best academic performance, best sports men and woman and the needy students. I am pleased that the principals cooperated with us and the distributions were done peacefully with a lot of hope from the students," he said, adding that the group also donated back parks to members of the Hamdalaye Mosque as support to their children.