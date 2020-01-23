Sierra Leone: Over 200 Women Perished in Road Crash

23 January 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Tarawallie

According to records at the Sierra Leone Roads Safety Authority (SLRSA), two hundred and sixty-six (266) women lost their lives as a result of road traffic accidents in 2019.

Manager, Research and Development at SLRSA, Ambrose Tucker, who made the disclosure to Concord Times, said a total of 519 fatalities were recorded with men accounting for 214 and children 39.

He disclosed that a total of 266 commercial and private vehicles were involved in road accidents as against 465 in 2018. He added that September stands out as the month with the highest number of accidents (40).

In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) released it global status report on road safety and Sierra Leone's death rate in traffic accidents was worse than the African regional average. The country's 1,661 deaths per 100,000 motor vehicles was ranked 12th.

There have been a recorded number of deaths by road accidents with little or nothing done to investigate them and remedial action taken.

Mr. Tucker attributed the fatalities and injuries to human error, mechanical fault, over speeding, drunk driving and over loading.

"For serious and slight injuries as a result of road traffic accident, we recorded 52 and 75 respectively. 35 pedestrians died as a result of road accident," he revealed.

He spoke about the need to continue sensitizing drivers about road safety issues and rules, as well as training in both practical and theoretical tests for drivers.

He called on both the Sierra Leone Police and the Road Safety Corps to enforce the rules and regulations on lawless drivers.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Women
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Sierra Leone
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.