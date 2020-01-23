South Africa: Member of Parliament Calls for Lottery Board to Be Fired

23 January 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Raymond Joseph

A call has been made for Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, to place the National Lotteries Commission under administration, fire its board and suspend its Chief Operating Officer, in the light of ongoing revelations of fraud, corruption and nepotism involving multi-million rand Lottery grants.

The request by Dean Macpherson, the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry, was made in a letter sent to Patel on Tuesday.

Macpherson wrote to Patel shortly after GroundUp revealed how close family members of NLC Chief Operating officer Phillemon Letwaba had benefitted from a R11.3 million Lottery grant.

"As you will be aware, there have been a number of serious allegations made against the COO of the NLC," Macpherson says in his letter.

He says the outcome of Patel's decision in September 2019 to pursue a criminal case in the Denzhe matter is not known.

"Further to this, the investigation into the conduct of the NLC by the entity itself and the DTI which began in December 2018 has still not been finalised," he writes. "Seemingly with each passing month, another allegation of corruption emerges, more shocking than the one preceding it."

"What was most striking is the abject failure of the Board to show any leadership during this time. It has also chosen not to place the COO on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, which puts the investigation itself at risk," Macpherson told Patel.

"To save the NLC from further reputational harm and to protect those charities that actually deserve to be funded, I believe it would be prudent for you to relieve the Board of its duty, place the NLC under administration and seek for the COO to be placed on suspension pending the outcome of the two investigations."

In a media statement about his letter, Macpherson says the NLC Board cannot investigate allegations against itself. "It is akin to turkeys voting for Christmas," he says.

Although Macpherson emailed the letter to the DTI on Tuesday afternoon, and again on Wednesday (he has sent us proof of this), DTI spokesperson Sidwell Medupe said it has not yet been received. Medupe said the Minister would respond to Macpherson.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelt Macpherson's name. We apologise.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.