South African Student Embarks On #FridaysForFuture Climate Strike

Following the lead of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, thousands of school learners across the world are boycotting their classes every Friday to protest against inaction over the climate crisis. In 2020, learners in South Africa are starting to take up the cudgels. One of the first will be Raeesah Noor-Mohamed who last week released a video on Instagram explaining her intentions. Maverick Citizen spoke to her during her school break on Wednesday.

Raeesah Noor-Mahomed is an ordinary 17-year-old schoolgirl. She's worked hard throughout her school life, done well in her exams, and has dreams and ambitions for her life. But last week, she deliberately steered her life into uncharted territory. For six long hours, hours that she described as "lonely and hard", she sat outside her school, Parktown High School for Girls in Johannesburg, and began an indefinite Friday boycott of her classes.

That's five classes of 55 mins every Friday, potentially a lot of learning.

From the pavement, she read out her manifesto (see below), which she put on Instagram, as young activists are wont to do.

"It was a long day," she says, admitting, "I almost gave up and went back to class."

View this post on...