Sudan and Somalia Discuss Investment Opportunities

Somali delegation participating in the opening of the 37th session of Khartoum International Fair discussed the investment economic and commercial opportunities in Sudan.

The Secretary-General in charge of the National Investment Authority, Hanan Musnad, met Tuesday, the visiting Somali delegation led by the Somali Minister of Industry and Trade Abdullah Hassan, and discussed the investment, economic and commercial opportunities in the two countries, ways to support and develop them.

The Somali Minister expressed his country's desire to invest in Sudan for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, pointing to the distinguished economic and trade relations between the two countries.

On her part, the Secretary-General in charge of the National Investment Authority provided the visiting Somali delegation with the investment opportunities in Sudan, emphasizing the eternal relations between the Sudan and Somalia.