Somalia, UN Need Over U.S.$1 Billion to Support 3 Million People

Somalia's federal authorities and international partners today launched a plan requiring more than $1 billion to provide much-needed humanitarian aid to some three million Somalis this year.

"As we launch this plan, we must reflect on the nature of the humanitarian crises that Somalia continues to suffer. Just a couple of months ago, more than half a million people were affected by floods that inundated large areas of the country - while most of those who were affected have returned home, many continue to struggle to rebuild their lives," the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, said at the launch in the capital, Mogadishu.

Also attending the launch of the $1.03 billion Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2020 was Somalia's Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hamza Said Hamza.

"This plan demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Federal Government of Somalia, our coordination partner, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the international community to the people of Somalia," he said.

"The humanitarian crisis in Somalia was exacerbated by conflict, prolonged droughts and, of course, the fatal flooding as witnessed recently in 2019," the minister added.