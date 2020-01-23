South Africa: Warriors,Cobras Level Pegging Going Into Final Day

22 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Gihahn Cloete struck 91 for the Warriors as they hit back on the penultimate day of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Cape Cobras in East London on Wednesday.

Replying to the visitors' 333, the mean from the Eastern Cape resumed day three on 104 for two, before declaring on 341 for nine at Buffalo Park - the two teams essentially cancelling out each other in a match that has been affected by the weather.

David Bedingham then blazed an unbeaten 56 off 50 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes) to help the Cobras reach stumps on 109 for one, a lead of 101.

With just a day to go, a draw now looks like the most likely outcome between the two Cape rivals.

Day three was mainly bat-dominated as Cloete led the way for the home side. He faced 154 balls and landed 18 boundaries, before falling nine shy of a century.

The left-hander shared in a 121-run third wicket stand with Rudi Second, who also hit a half-century, before falling for 55 (124 balls, 8 fours, 1 six).

Cloete and Sinethemba Qeshile (28) added 54 for the fourth wicket, with further lower order contributions coming from Lesiba Ngoepe (24) and Jade de Klerk (22) after which the Warriors declared.

The pick of the bowlers was George Linde with two for 43, the spinner being one of four bowlers to claim two wickets.

The Cobras then lost Janneman Malan (20) early, but Matthew Kleinveldt (27) and Bedingham combined for a 79-run unbroken second-wicket partnership that took the Cobras to the close.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.