South Africa: Smith Set for 'Robust' Chats With Faf Over Proteas Future

Cape Town — Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is set to have a "robust" discussion with Director of Cricket (DOC) Graeme Smith over his international future following the completion of the ongoing England Test series.

Now 35, Du Plessis has endured a testing few months as Proteas captain on both the Test and ODI stages.

A seventh-place finish at last year's World Cup did not go down well with the South African while the Proteas under Du Plessis have also lost seven of their last eight Test matches.

Du Plessis is being rested for February's three-match ODI series against England with Quinton de Kock taking over the captaincy in what Smith confirmed is a permanent appointment.

"It's been a plan of ours to put a succession plan in place for 2023. We spoke to Faf and we see him playing a role as a player, but from a leadership perspective we felt it was an opportunity to move forward in the ODI arena and build," Smith told media at the CSA headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"Faf is quite honest and he doesn't see himself being around in 2023, so from that perspective leadership has been an issue of late in South African cricket and we saw an opportunity to give Quinny an opportunity.

"We feel that tactically he is good. There are areas of his leadership that he knows he needs to grow and develop, but I think he is the right guy at this stage to take this side forward."

Smith added that he would meet with Du Plessis after the Test series to discuss all aspects of his future, including the possibility of leading the side at the T20 World Cup in Australia this October.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will review that," Smith said.

"With the World Cup around the corner, that is something we need to take really seriously in terms of who that leader is.

"At the moment Faf is in that position, but I need to sit with him post this Test series. We'll have some time to sit and have a robust discussion on his future.

"I need to understand how he sees his future. We need to sit post the emotion of what he has been going through.

"His record in ODI and T20 cricket is outstanding so it would be silly of us to not have him involved."

With a two-Test tour to the West Indies in July South Africa's only other red ball obligations in 2020, the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers on Friday could be Du Plessis' last on home soil.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24