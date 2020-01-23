Liberia: Executive Mansion Discloses Renovation of EBK Barrack, Other Projects

23 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — The Executive Mansion says the government has embarked on renovation work on several public facilities including the Edward Binyan Kessely Barrack along the Roberts International Highway, Camp Ware in Careysburg and the Monrovia Central Prison in Central Monrovia.

"The EBK Barrack is hosting men and women of the Arm Forces of Liberia and not all facilities look good, people from the barrack have called during the rainy season that it was raining and they have to put bucket on their beds to avoid it getting wet," said Smith Toby, Deputy Presidential Press Secretary told reporters Tuesday, January 21 in Monrovia.

"To avoid people sleeping in the open, the president has been concern about the men and women of the Arm Forces of Liberia and all other security apparatus."

The renovation, according to Toby, is a respond to commitments made by President George Weah during the festive season when he visited residents living in facilities.

Toby said the President Weah noticed that the facilities were in ruins and needed facelift to meet current day's standard.

Additionally, Toby maintained that construction of a modern market in Central Liberia - Gbarnga City, Bong County - will begin this week.

The construction of the market will be implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment, (LACE).

Toby confirmed that LACE, on Tuesday, January 21, signed a contract to construct dormitory and additional classrooms at the Lango Lapay High School, one of the oldest secondary schools in Kakata City, Margibi County.

Toby added that the 14 Military Hospital is expected to be dedicated by President Weah on this years' Arm Forces Day.

At the same time, he revealed that the 53 bills from President Weah forwarded to the Legislature in 2019 have been ratified.

These documents, according to Toby, will set the pace for good governance and rule of law under the Weah administration.

Key among these instruments, Toby said, is the ratification of the New Central Bank of Liberia Act which focuses on reforming the CBL to avoid public official crediting money from the sector.

"This document will prevent even the President himself from crediting money from the CBL as was witnessed before where people would just go and take money from the bank," Toby said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.