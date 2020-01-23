Liberia: Executive Mansion Discloses Renovation of EBK Barrack, Other Projects

Monrovia — The Executive Mansion says the government has embarked on renovation work on several public facilities including the Edward Binyan Kessely Barrack along the Roberts International Highway, Camp Ware in Careysburg and the Monrovia Central Prison in Central Monrovia.

"The EBK Barrack is hosting men and women of the Arm Forces of Liberia and not all facilities look good, people from the barrack have called during the rainy season that it was raining and they have to put bucket on their beds to avoid it getting wet," said Smith Toby, Deputy Presidential Press Secretary told reporters Tuesday, January 21 in Monrovia.

"To avoid people sleeping in the open, the president has been concern about the men and women of the Arm Forces of Liberia and all other security apparatus."

The renovation, according to Toby, is a respond to commitments made by President George Weah during the festive season when he visited residents living in facilities.

Toby said the President Weah noticed that the facilities were in ruins and needed facelift to meet current day's standard.

Additionally, Toby maintained that construction of a modern market in Central Liberia - Gbarnga City, Bong County - will begin this week.

The construction of the market will be implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment, (LACE).

Toby confirmed that LACE, on Tuesday, January 21, signed a contract to construct dormitory and additional classrooms at the Lango Lapay High School, one of the oldest secondary schools in Kakata City, Margibi County.

Toby added that the 14 Military Hospital is expected to be dedicated by President Weah on this years' Arm Forces Day.

At the same time, he revealed that the 53 bills from President Weah forwarded to the Legislature in 2019 have been ratified.

These documents, according to Toby, will set the pace for good governance and rule of law under the Weah administration.

Key among these instruments, Toby said, is the ratification of the New Central Bank of Liberia Act which focuses on reforming the CBL to avoid public official crediting money from the sector.

"This document will prevent even the President himself from crediting money from the CBL as was witnessed before where people would just go and take money from the bank," Toby said.