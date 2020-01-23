Liberia: Youth Group Condemns CDC Lawmaker for 'Masterminding' Indefinite Suspension of Project Leader

Monrovia — A group under the banner Concerned Youth of the Borough (CYB) has condemned Montserrado County Representative Dixon Seeboe for admitting that he masterminded the removal of an official of the opposition Unity Party (UP), who served as Coordinator of the Beaches and Waterways Project in region one of Montserrado County.

It can be recalled that Youth and Sports Minister Zoegar Wilson recently suspended Mr. George Young as the Coordinator of the project in the Borough of New Kru Town due to "numerous complaint" filed against him.

"I present my compliments and write to inform you of your suspension as Coordinator for Region One of the Beach and Waterways Program with immediate effect without pay due to numerous complaints brought against you by leaders of your district. Your suspension is pending a full investigation into this matter," the letter, a copy which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, stated.

Responding to a FrontPage Africa inquiry, Representative Seeboe admitted that he masterminded the indefinite suspension of Mr. Young by officially filing a complaint against him to the Youth and Sports Minister.

"George Young is mistaken. What we've said consistently is that, if you have to manage a project that is being funded by government, you must be accountable. What I have noticed in the project is, there are lots of duplication in terms of people who get resources in the project; there are lots of people who work in different government agencies; you can't work with the Ministry of Health and still benefiting from this project," he noted.

But in a statement issued by Jimmy M. Wahlo and Edmond S. Johnson, Secretary General and Chairman respectively of the Concerned Youth of the Borough (CYB), the group termed the lawmaker action as "divisive and unpatriotic".

They recalled that prior to the town hall meeting, Representative Seeboe threatened to remove officials of the Beaches and Waterways Project, who are not members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

In a recording in the possession of FrontPage Africa, Representative Seeboe said: "Let me be clear, this job is a political job. We will remove non-CDCians from the project and empower CDCians. You can take it anyway; I don't care".

But the youth group maintained that Representative Seeboe's action is in total violation of Article 18 of the 1986 Constitution.

Article 18 states: "All Liberian citizens shall have equal opportunity for work, and employment regardless of sex, creed, religion, ethnic background, place of origin, or political affiliation, and all shall be entitled to equal pay for equal work".

Also, the youth group slams Mr. Seeboe, stressing that his statement was "unpatriotic, divisive and may lead to the dissatisfaction of the people he represents at the Legislature".

The current situation has split young people in the district, and as such, President George Manneh Weah must intervene, the youth group stressed in their letter.

They stated that the issue has the proclivity of igniting conflict, which would lead to chaos if nothing is done to address the matter.

CYB further cautioned the CDC lawmaker to desist from "going after" those he perceived as enemies and focus on his constitutional responsibilities of oversight, representation and lawmaking.

The group, however, urged Minister Zoegar Wilson resists being manipulated by the lawmaker by "fighting proxy war" on behalf the ruling party.

They challenged him to make available the "numerous complaints" he claimed were filed against Mr. Young by "some leaders of the district".

According to them, the proper disclosure and descriptions of the multiple complaints filed against the suspended Chairman would also help erase the numerous doubts and speculations in the minds of the residents.