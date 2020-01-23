Liberia: Killers of German Expat Remain Unknown As Police Beef Up Investigation

Big Joe Town, Grand Bassa County - Police in Grand Bassa County are investigating the death of a German national reportedly killed by unknown gunmen within the premises of the International Consultant Company (ICC).

Juergen Schedema, the Log Yard Manager of the ICC, was discovered dead early Wednesday morning, January 22 at the back of the log yard, which is located in Big Joe Town - more than a mile away from the port city of Buchanan.

His wife told reporters that "my husband spent over 10 years with the Company and he and I have spent over 7 years together living in Buchanan City".

Residents and employees of the company told FrontPageAfrica's Grand Bassa County correspondent that Mr. Schedema was attacked by arm robbers, although no valuables were attacked away from him.

The body of the deceased has since been taken to the Abraham Roberts funeral home in Buchanan as investigation continues. A bullet wound was seen between his chest and the stomach. It is unclear which gun or weapon was used by his assailants.

Sources said the German died after being shot in the stomach by unknown men at about 11 pm but was discovered dead by 4 Am.

The senior management team of the company including its finance Officer and several other expats resides in the log yard, where the incident occurred.

A security guard of the company, who asked not to be named told, FrontPageAfrica that there are always 13 security guards on nightshifts. He said three persons normally guide the main entrance to the compound, where most of workers including expats live.

Our source said on the night of the incident, the three guards said the attackers, who were eight in number, entered the compound after climbing over the fence, placed them at gunpoint.

He said three men kept them at gunpoint while the other five executed their plan by killing the German national.

The police and the management are yet to make any comments about the incident up till press time. However, the head of the Grand Bassa County police detachment of the Liberian National Police told FPA that his office will release preliminary reports about their investigation on Thursday, January 23.

Meanwhile, Janjay Baikpeh, Grand Bassa County Superintendent held a closed door meeting with the management team of ICC on Wednesday after news of the horrible killing spread across the city.

Superintendent Baikpeh expressed the county's sympathy to the company and to Mr. Jurgen's family and assured them of the county's commitment to thoroughly following the investigation.

"We assure our development partners of our full security protection and urge everyone to remain calm as investigations continue. The security apparatus is doing everything to bring the perpetrator to justice," he told FPA after the meeting.

"We all are aware that this news doesn't signal well for our county and country at large but we all have to help the police in whatever ways as they go through the investigation".

Following the incident, Linda Cumb Schedema, wife of the deceased, told FPA that the night before his killing, she and her husband were together until 11 Pm.

She added that Mr. Schedema later left "our little shop near the company's yard and went to bed, saying that he had some work to do".

"By 12 am, I closed the shop and I decided to go to him along with some of the workers, but we heard noise that arm robbers were in the yard and everyone were finding a place to hide," Linda explained.

She added that there were many other foreigners in the yard but only her husband was discovered dead at the back of the expats quarter of company's compound.

She added; "My husband had US$1,600 in his pocket while leaving the shop but when he was discovered dead, he still had the money in his pocket without any shortage.

"When I saw the money, I got to know that my husband's death is not for nothing and there need to be serious investigation".