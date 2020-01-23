Liberia: MIA Investigates Vahun District Commissioner Over Alleged Acts of Violence

23 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Minister of Internal Affairs has with immediate effect withdrawn Mr. Mohammed B. Momo, Commissioner of Vahun District, Lofa County, and has directed him to immediately report to Monrovia.

A press release issued by the Internal Affairs Ministry said Minister Varney Sirleaf's decision is in consultation with the Executive Mansion.

According to the release, the Minister's decision to withdraw the Vahun Commissioner was triggered by recent reports linking Commissioner Momo to alleged violent acts in the district.

Meanwhile, Minister Sirleaf has asked Lofa County Relieving Commissioner Mr. Forpka Jallah to act as Commissioner, under the supervision of Lofa County Superintendent Honorable William Tamba Kamba, pending full investigation into matter.

At the same time, the Internal Affairs Minister is encouraging citizens of Vahun District, in and out of the District, to remain calm as the matter is being investigated, the release stated.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.