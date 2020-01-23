Liberia: MIA Investigates Vahun District Commissioner Over Alleged Acts of Violence

Monrovia — The Minister of Internal Affairs has with immediate effect withdrawn Mr. Mohammed B. Momo, Commissioner of Vahun District, Lofa County, and has directed him to immediately report to Monrovia.

A press release issued by the Internal Affairs Ministry said Minister Varney Sirleaf's decision is in consultation with the Executive Mansion.

According to the release, the Minister's decision to withdraw the Vahun Commissioner was triggered by recent reports linking Commissioner Momo to alleged violent acts in the district.

Meanwhile, Minister Sirleaf has asked Lofa County Relieving Commissioner Mr. Forpka Jallah to act as Commissioner, under the supervision of Lofa County Superintendent Honorable William Tamba Kamba, pending full investigation into matter.

At the same time, the Internal Affairs Minister is encouraging citizens of Vahun District, in and out of the District, to remain calm as the matter is being investigated, the release stated.