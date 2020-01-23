South Africa: Cele Presses Home Dolphins Advantage Over Knights

22 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Durban — A maiden first class five-for for young Dolphins speedster Okuhle Cele helped his side continue to keep a strangle-hold over their 4-Day Franchise Series match with the Knights at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Wednesday.

Cele was the pick of the Dolphins bowlers in the Knights' first innings finishing with five for 38 in just under 15 overs as the home side bowled the men from Bloemfontein out for 155. This then gave Dolphins captain Marques Ackerman the opportunity to ask the Knights to bat again.

From 86 for four overnight in their first innings, the Knights were continually pegged back as the Dolphins bowlers bowled with discipline and picked up wickets regularly.

The leading wicket taker in the 4-Day Series, Prenelan Subrayen, continued his sublime form bagging four wickets for 49 in 23 overs.

For the Knights it was only Andries Gous that managed to get past forty and he was dismissed by Cele for 45.

After being asked to bat again, the Knights finished the day on 109 for two. The batsmen out are Grant Mokoena, for 36, and Patrick Kruger for just six.

The wickets have gone to the spin duo of Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy.

The deficit is still 71 runs as the Knights look to save the game and the Dolphins hunt a third consecutive 4-Day Series win on the fourth and final day on Thursday.

- Gameplan Media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

