Nigeria: NEC Meets As PDP Moves to 'Retrieve' Imo Mandate

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to meet Monday.

Next week's meeting would be the 88th NEC meeting of the party since it was registered in 1998.

A statement yesterday by the PDP National Secretary, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, enjoined members of the party to attend, saying the meeting would discuss very critical issues affecting the nation. The party had last Friday, in Abuja, held an emergency 87th NEC meeting where it resolved to organise massive protests against the verdict of the Supreme Court which sacked the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, elected on its platform and declared APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma as winner.

This time, top sources in the party told our correspondent that the meeting would centre discussions on how to '"retrieve" the mandate from the newly sworn governor of the state, Uzodinma, using legal means.

One of the sources said, "We are looking for ways to prepare our superior argument that the judgment was wrong and try to persuade the Supreme Court to revisit and reverse it."

"The figures are not adding up. So NEC will discuss extensively, how to go about it," he added.

He explained that the last meeting was an emergency one and could not iron out all the issues at hand.