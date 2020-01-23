Zimbabwe: Chamisa Chides ED for Encouraging Citizens to Dump Meat for Veggies

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has chided President Emmerson Mnangagwa for encouraging suffering locals to turn to vegetables and potatoes as opposed to meat.

Chamisa was delivering his State of The Nation Address and the MDC's 2020 Agenda at Stodart Hall grounds in Mbare Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Mnangagwa told residents during a national cleaning day in Kuwadzana, Harare to consider vegetables in their regular dishes and stop sulking over failure to afford meat.

The residents had drowned his address with complaints meat has become unaffordable in the country.

"You (Mnangagwa) are now saying we must eat vegetables, 2020 we want meat, not you to be there, we do not care about your existence," Chamisa said.

A woman identified as Winnie David from Nyamapanda who was holding a small bundle of vegetables said they felt insulted by Mnangagwa's calls for them to substitute meat with vegetables.

"We support Chamisa because we have hope that he will free us from eating vegetables and potatoes, we are suffering from diarrhoea, we also want to eat meat," said David.

Garikai Matimbe, another Mbare resident accused Mnangagwa of ignoring citizens when they told him they longed for meat.

"When we raised our concerns, we were not expecting him to tell us to eat vegetables and potatoes. We expected him to address the problems we are facing as citizens," he said.

A kilogramme of meat is now costing more than $60 and a lot of people can no longer afford.