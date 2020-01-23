Nigeria: MTV Base - 2Baba, Teni, Other Celebs to Feature in New Season of 'Behind the Story'

Lagos — African music legend, Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, and reigning Nigerian music sensation, Teniola Apata popularly called 'Teni the Entertainer,' are among the list of music superstars that would feature in the latest Season of MTV Base Behind The Story.

The show, hosted by MTV Base Video Jockey, VJ Sammy Walsh, will see leading talents in the entertainment industry take fans down memory lane, discussing carefully chosen topics around how their career journeys kicked off, what stardom means to them and where they see themselves in the future.

Speaking on the show, Solafunmi Oyeneye, Senior Channels Manager, Viacom CBS, "the new season of Behind The Story is not just better than its debut season, but also thoroughly enlightening and filled with several inside stories.

"As Nigeria's number one music and lifestyle channel, MTV Base understands and appreciates the need to continually offer entertainment fans exciting and engaging content.

"Behind The Story has been curated specifically to provide fans with an opportunity to get to know their favourite stars even better. The show will shed light on the previously unknown backstories on the most newsworthy events that have rocked Nigeria's entertainment scene."

First premiered in Nigeria in 2019 with singer Dammy Krane, Behind The Story will return in this second season with Teni who would feature in the first episode.

Subsequent episodes of the show will also feature some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry including the legendary 2Baba, Zlatan and Sinzu as they sit to share the untold stories behind their biggest career moments as well as take their fans on an exclusive journey back to the places where their careers started.

Similarly, the new season will see Sammy Walsh interview Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke as well as former BBN housemates Tacha and Khafi as they share some untold stories about themselves and how the BBN show has changed their lives.

The show is expected to be premiered 8pm on Tuesday on MTV Base.