Zimbabwe: Dam Water Levels Rise

23 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Dam water levels continue on a steady rise on the back of the rains being received in different parts of the country and improved river flows, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority has said.

In an update, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Marjorie Munyonga said as of Monday, the national dam level average had risen to 49,2 percent reflecting an 0,88 percent improvement from January 13.

"Gwayi Catchment has a dam level average of 43,5 percent, Manyame Catchment 74,1 percent, Mazowe Catchment 76,5 percent, Mzingwane 45,6 percent, Runde 39,9 percent, Sanyati 48,9 percent and Save 53, 7 percent. The national dam level average, however, remains lower than the 64,2 percent expected during this period of the year," she said.

Mrs Munyonga said Zinwa had also noted an improvement in flows in the Zambezi, Limpopo, Save, Odzi, Runde, Devure, Pungwe, Musengezi and Mazowe Rivers.

"These improvements in the river flows and dam levels bring relief to a significant number of areas that have been water stressed in recent weeks," she said.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing shortages of electricity due to reduced generating capacity at Kariba Dam owing to low water levels drought.

Regardless of the recorded improvements, Mrs Munyonga reiterated that water remained a finite resource which needed to be managed quite efficiently and sparingly.

"Water users across the board are therefore encouraged to practise water conservation, which will help stretch the limited available water resources longer and also assist users in keeping their bills down.

"The authority also implores all those using water from Zinwa-managed dams to ensure that their use is in accordance with the provisions of the Water Act, which them to have water abstraction agreements entered into with Zinwa," she said.

Meanwhile, Zinwa is working to improve access to potable water by rural communities in water stressed areas by rehabilitating boreholes.

"To this end, the authority has successfully rehabilitated 109 boreholes in water-stressed districts of Buhera, Chipinge, Rushinga, Mwenezi, Chivi and Nyanga. The target is to repair and bring back to functionality 933 boreholes in the seven provinces of Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and the Midlands," said Munyonga. - New Ziana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Climate
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.