Malawi/Cote d'Ivoire: Malawi Drawn Against Giants in World Cup Qualifiers - to Face Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mozambique

22 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi national football team, the Flames, has been drawn into a seemingly very tough Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they will face Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mozambique.

The group stages draw for Africa took place Tuesday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said they will be "up for the task", saying though its a tough draw, he is confident that itis doable.

The FAM boss said Malawi will "flex our muscles and give our best shot."

Nonetheless, Nyamilandu said it is exciting draw because it will be good entertainment for Malawians to watch the giants.

Flames first match will be against Cameroon in October.

Meanwhile, Flames Coach Meck Mwase admitted it is a tough draw and it will need intensive preparations.

"It's a challenge because we need to have a good preparation when meeting them" said Mwase.

However, Mwase said the matches will give Flames players a good platform to learn new things.

"Anything can happen in the game of football but at the same time it's a chance for us to learn from them and the boys will have a feel of it," Mwase added.

Cameroon has previously made eight appearance at the world cup finals reaching the final once in 1990 while Ivory Coast has made it three times thus 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Malawi reached the group stages after beating the Zebra's of Botswana 1-0 on goal aggregate.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

