Malawi/Cameroon: Meke Describes Malawi's World Cup Group a Challenge - Gaba Says 'Odds Stacked Against Us'

Malawi National Football Team coach, Meke Mwase, has described Group D in which Malawi has been drawn against Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire and Mozambique as a big challenge.

Mwase was reacting to the draw conducted Tuesday night in Cairo, Egypt.

According to the rules, only one team from the group will sail through to the next round in this qualifying campaign of the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

"We have been drawn with those famous teams and we can only take it from there that we grow.

"The good thing we can have from this group is that the boys will grow as they have a feel of playing with those big teams."

Mwase continued: "Everybody knows that these are very good teams. That's why I am saying it's a big challenge for us but the positive for us, as well, is that the boys will grow by playing these teams."

Asked if this was the kind of group he expected, Mwase said, "You don't expect anything when there is a draw. You accept whatever comes out when the draw has been conducted."

While in form Souh Africa-based prolific forward Frank Gabadinho Mhango said the Malawi squad should be positive and have big hearts that they can earn qualification while conceding: "The odds are stacked against us."

He said Cameroon and Ivory Coast are "big teams with big name players."

Gaba admitted that Malawi's gap with the teams drawn with in stature and class is huge.

The Flames are expected play Afcon qualifying matches against Burkina Faso, Sudan and Uganda before switching to World Cup games in October.