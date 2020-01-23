Malawi/South Africa: Khuda Completes Move to South Africa Club At K15m

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Polokwane City have completed the signing of in-form striker Khuda Muyaba from Silver Strikers FC on a four-year deal for a fee of about K15 million.

The deal was completed on Wednesday after trials for two days which he impressed and he underwent his medical.

The Central Bankers acting general secretary Innocent Kadam'manja confirmed the deal has gone through.

He said: " Khuda has finalised personal terms with Polokwane and Silver has also agreed on the transfer fee."

The striker also expressed delight with the deal.

"I feel time has come for me to showcase my skills beyond the borders," said the 2019 TNM Super League top scorer.

He will need to collect a police clearance before plying his trade in South Africa.

