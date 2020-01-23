Uganda: Opposition, Rwanda Party Invited for NRM Conference

23 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Kyeyune

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has written to the Opposition parties under the Interparty Coalition for Dialogue (IPOD) to attend its third national conference slated for Saturday.

The IPOD consists of parties with representation in Parliament, which are NRM, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Justice Forum (Jeema), Democratic Party and Uganda Peoples Congress.

The NRM secretary general, Ms Kasule Lumumba, said the decision to invite the Opposition was based on "cordial working relations."

"I am optimistic they will honour the invitation", Ms Lumumba said.

The NRM party spokesperson, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, said Ms Lumumba had also extended invitation to "foreign allies within Africa and beyond."

Those invited include Rwanda, Uganda's neighbour to the Southwest, with whom they have enjoyed bitter and sweet relations.

Rwanda-Uganda relations

Rwanda closed her border with Uganda at Gatuna, a move Uganda describes as economic sabotage. Rwanda on the other hand accuses Uganda of habouring dissidents against her and aiding political tensions in Kigali.

"Rwanda has confirmed that they will be sending a 20-member delegation," said Mr Mulindwa.

Other countries invited include; South Sudan, China, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, as well as Namibia.

During the Saturday conference, the NRM party will be reviewing and amending its constitution and also adopt the ruling party's roadmap to the 2021 General Election.

Whereas other Opposition parties remained non-committal on attending the NRM conference, FDC said the invitation was a mockery.

"They stop us from organising and they invite us to their function! It is absurd," Mr Harold Kaija, the FDC deputy secretary general, said. He, however, added that he had not yet officially received the invitation.

