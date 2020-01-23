Malawi: Midnight Court Order Was Issued By Magistrate Chitsakamile

23 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The Judiciary has disclosed that that Principal Resident Magistrate Ben Chitsakamile from Zomba Magistrate Court is the one who issued a midnight order quashing warrant of arrest for business magnet Thom Mpingangira,

Matemba at court to seek reinstatement of warrant of arrest for Mpinganjira

Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba confirmed the name after the court order had no name attached to it.

But Patemba has also indicated that the High Court will review the order made by the Magistrate court.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Reyneck Matemba on Thursday morning submitted an application to the Blantyre High Court for stay of the Zomba Magistrate Court order so that the arrest of FDH Financial Holdings chief executive officer Mpinganjira should still stand.

Matemba says the midnight court order confirm his fears "the judicial system is rotten".

There is now legal expert opinion that suggest the magistrate erred in law by issuing the order.

Mpinganjira was released in the early hours of Thursday following the Zomba Magistrate's Court order quashing the arrest warrant.

He was arrested in relation to the bribery of judges in handling the elections court case whose judgement.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.