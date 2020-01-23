Malawi to Have High End Manufacturing Company - Mutharika's Positives From UK-Africa Summit

22 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Patricia Kapulula

Malawi is soon expected to have a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that specialises in manufacturing high value products following discussions of a possible investment in the pharmaceutical industry which has come on the sidelines of the just ended UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Mutharika met in audience Emmanuel Katongole, Executive Chairman of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited and discussed the possibility of setting up a pharmaceutical plant in Malawi. Katongole was accompanied by Dr. Mohan Kaul, Patron of the Malawi-UK Business Group (MUKBG).

The summit was held on January 20 in London, UK and President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika was among 16 African leaders who attended the summit.

On Tuesday the president held an audience with the Malawi-UK Business Group (MUKBG) and the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG).

MUKBG Patron, Dr Mohan Kaul told the Malawi media after the audience that the business group came to talk to the President about investment opportunities and one of the projects discussed was about the pharmaceutical manufacturing company.

He said about £50 million will be invested to have specialised drugs such as antiretroviral medicines for HIV, malaria and cancer medicines produced in Malawi.

The team is intending to visit Malawi in two or three months to kick start the project.

Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited Executive Chairman, Emmanuel Katongole who was also on a MUKBG delegation said the meeting focused on the possibility of manufacturing high value products in Malawi making the country a manufacturing hub for the region.

Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that specialises in manufacturing antiretroviral medicine, malaria, hepatitis and oncology in cancer medicines.

"In particular, we looked at the possibility of manufacturing Antiretroviral medicine for HIV, malaria, cancer, heart disease medicines and all high value medicines in a plant that meets World Health Organisation's (WHO) standards," he said.

The group has agreed with the Malawi leader of working with relevant organs within the government of Malawi and explore possibilities of doing the pharmaceutical manufacturing business.

Apart from the manufacturing plant, the audience also discussed investment in low cost housing and tourism.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Manufacturing
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banks Biggest Losers in Zimbabwe's Ruling on U.S. Dollar Debts
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.